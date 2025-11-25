Steelers Making Four Practice Squad Moves

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers are signing WR Cornell Powell and DE Anthony Goodlow to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Steelers are releasing DB Daequan Hardy and LB Mark Robinson from the practice squad.

Powell, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad until he was released in November 2023, when he caught on with the Seahawks. He re-signed on a futures deal after the season, but signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL after he was waived shortly later.

Powell signed with Houston during camp but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics. He did not appear in a game for the team in 2023.