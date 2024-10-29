Steelers Making Three Roster Moves

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are waiving LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji from the active roster.

Additionally, Pittsburgh has released RB La’Mical Perine and CB Thomas Graham from the practice squad.

Ogundeji, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Falcons out of Notre Dame in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie deal but was waived in May 2024.

He caught on with the Steelers practice squad in late August and was released before re-signing in October and eventually being signed to the active roster.

In 2024, Ogundeji has appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded one pass defended.