Steelers OC Arthur Smith Had Preliminary Talk About North Carolina HC Job

Steelers OC Arthur Smith said the University of North Carolina reached out for a “preliminary call” about its head coaching vacancy after parting ways with Mack Brown, but isn’t interested in coaching his alma mater.

“Reality is [UNC] reached out on preliminary call,” Smith said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I appreciate it, love that place. But that’s not my focus. I mean I’ve got one of the best jobs in football right now. There’s a lot to be said too about [how you] can’t put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here.”

Smith reiterated he loves coaching in Pittsburgh.

“I’ve got an awesome job here,” Smith said. “Love it here in Pittsburgh. [I] probably [have] a different mindset than I had five, four years ago where any head job, I probably would’ve walked there to take it. Now my perspective’s different, and when you got something good like I got here in Pittsburgh right now, family loves it here. I like the working environment, love being a Steeler.”

Smith, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.