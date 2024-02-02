Steelers Officially Hire Former Falcons HC Arthur Smith As OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they officially hired former Falcons HC Arthur Smith as its offensive coordinator.

We have named Arthur Smith as our offensive coordinator. 📝: https://t.co/2vCoOa8nc6 pic.twitter.com/r6G6r1Fquq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 2, 2024

Pittsburgh has struggled on offense the past couple of seasons despite no apparent lack of talent, and Smith gives them the type of proven play-caller they’ve lacked.

Smith, 41, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.