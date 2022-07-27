Steelers Officially Place DB Minkah Fitzpatrick & DE Tyson Alualu On Injured Lists

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially placed DB Minkah Fitzpatrick on the non-football injury list Wednesday and added DE Tyson Alualu to the PUP list.
Fitzpatrick apparently hurt his write in a bike accident so this move was expected.
Fitzpatrick, 25, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.
The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.
The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.
In 2021, Fitzpatrick appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 124 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.
