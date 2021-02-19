Steelers Officially Place TE Vance McDonald On Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially placed TE Vance McDonald on the reserve/retired list Friday.

McDonald announced his retirement from the NFL a few weeks ago, so this is just a procedural move from the Steelers that ensures they hold his rights should he unretire at some point.

“My family and I are so grateful for everything NFL football has provided us in our life—all the memories both good and the difficult, the relationships and friends we’ve made along the way, the life lessons the game provided both me and my loved ones,” said McDonald at the time. “It’s always been our dream and mission to leverage the platform given us through the NFL to help serve and uplift others along the way, and we will continue to find ways to serve others as we begin this next chapter of our lives. I am proud to retire a Steeler.”

McDonald, 30, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the 49ers signed him to a new five-year, $35 million extension, but he was later traded to the Steelers in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

McDonald was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million for the 2021 season.

For his career, McDonald appeared in 101 games for the 49ers and Steelers and caught 181 passes for 2,036 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns.