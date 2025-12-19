Steelers Officially Rule Out T.J. Watt For Week 16, Among Three Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially ruled out OLB T.J. Watt, G Isaac Seumalo, and CB James Pierre for Week 16 against the Lions, per Brooke Pryor.

This now marks Watt’s second game to miss after suffering a partially collapsed lung.

Last week, Ian Rapoport reported that Watt is expected to play again this season after undergoing surgery on his lung.

Rapoport writes that Watt had a dry needling treatment to alleviate general soreness. Following a treatment, Watt was left in extreme pain and was quickly sent to the hospital.

Watt’s brother, J.J. Watt, wrote on X that T.J. had successful surgery to stabilize a partially collapsed lung, and his recovery timeline is still “TBD.”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Watt went into the team’s facility to get a workout in and went for his normal treatment after finishing his lifting session, but was in some pain. Steelers ‘ doctors ruled out a collarbone and rib injuries before having him undergo further testing that showed “a small issue, like a tiny hole in his lung.”

Here’s the statement the Steelers issued Thursday regarding the situation:

“T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday. He will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday night’s game vs. Miami is in question. Coach Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. Watt signed another three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this offseason.

In 2025, Watt has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.