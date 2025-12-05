Steelers Officially Rule Out Three Players For Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially ruled out three players for Week 14, including S Kyle Dugger (hand), OT Calvin Anderson (knee), and DT Derrick Harmon (knee), per Brooke Pryor.

It’s a tough break for Pittsburgh’s defense, as they’ll be without their top safety. Harmon, meanwhile, has now missed his second straight game.

Dugger, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus and re-signed with New England on a four-year, $58 million extension.

The Patriots traded Dugger and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick ahead of this year’s trade deadline.