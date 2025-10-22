Steelers Open To Bringing Aaron Rodgers Back In 2026 If He Changes Mind About Retirement

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says things are going very well between the Steelers and QB Aaron Rodgers this season — so much so that Pittsburgh would absolutely be willing to bring Rodgers back in 2026 if he decides he wants to play another season.

Fowler notes the Steelers are still doing intensive homework on the upcoming 2026 draft class and there’s a good chance they use a high pick on a quarterback to develop for the future.

However, people with the team have told him it would be a resounding yes when asked if they’d consider keeping Rodgers next year if he wanted to keep playing.

Rodgers has said he’s “pretty sure” the 2025 season is going to be his final year but he’s gone back and forth on retirement in the past. If he changes his mind again, it sounds like the Steelers are willing to keep the door open for him.

The Steelers are 4-2 to start the season and in strong position to win the AFC North. Rodgers has looked his age at times but overall has been solid, definitely enough to impress people with the Steelers.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers has appeared in six games for the Steelers and completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,270 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

We’ll have more on Rodgers and the Steelers as the news is available.