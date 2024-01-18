Steelers Owner Affirms They Plan To Extend Mike Tomlin

Steelers owner and team president Art Rooney II said the Steelers plan to extend HC Mike Tomlin‘s contract this offseason, per Gerry Dulac.

At his end-of-season press conference earlier today, Tomlin confirmed to reporters he plans to coach the team in 2024, which will be the final year of his contract.

Asked about his interest in coaching beyond that, Tomlin said he expected his contract situation would work itself out this year.

There has been speculation about Tomlin’s future in Pittsburgh fueled by uneven results at times this season and his contract status.

However, in the end Tomlin finished with another winning season and got Pittsburgh into the playoffs, so understandably, the organization is happy with the job he’s doing.

Tomlin, 51, was hired as the Steelers head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise. He also has never had a losing record as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 173-100-2 (.633 winning percentage), which includes 11 playoff appearances in 17 seasons. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.