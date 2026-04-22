AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders, Dexter Lawrence Contract, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals signed DL Dexter Lawrence to a one-year contract extension following a trade from the New York Giants that includes a $10 million roster bonus, an $8.125 million option in 2027, and up to $1 million annually in per-game active roster bonuses. (OTC)

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has high praise for incoming HC Todd Monken and hopes to retain the team’s starting job after taking over late last season.

“Coach Monken’s great and all the other coaches on the staff are extremely great,” Sanders said Tuesday, via ESPN. “They’re going to understand and embrace you just as a person, and then they push you each and every day in the meeting room, on the field, in the weight room. It’s a new vibe, a new energy.”

Steelers

The Steelers and GM Omar Khan were hoping to have an answer on the future of QB Aaron Rodgers before the draft, but time has run out: the draft is tomorrow and Rodgers still hasn’t given the team an answer.

“We’ve had some great communication with Aaron and nothing’s changed, but it’s all been positive and good,” Khan said Monday, via ESPN. “And I said this to you guys in March when we met: he knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us.”

“I think Aaron is probably more in tune than we would realize, but I have confidence in where he would be the day he would arrive, if that’s his decision,” New HC Mike McCarthy noted on Tuesday. “What I’ve learned through instituting an offseason program, there are benefits of periods where your veterans aren’t here — and we’re talking about the quarterback position. So this is a very beneficial time for Will and Mason right now. They split all the reps today and in the last two days, and that’s just great work. And when you see it improve from one day to the next, that’s what you’re looking for. … I’m comfortable where we are, and we’re giving [ Rodgers] the space to make his decision.”