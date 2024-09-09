Steelers P Cameron Johnston Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers P Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday against the Falcons.

He was injured when a Falcons player made contact with his plant leg during a punt and was helped off the field. You can expect Pittsburgh to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and find a replacement for him.

Johnston, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before returning to the Eagles on a futures contract for the 2018 season.

The Eagles re-signed Johnston to an exclusive rights contract but he eventually signed with the Texans in 2021 and remained with Houston until signing a three-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2024.

In 2024, Johnston appeared in one game for the Steelers and punted twice for 103 yards (51.5 avg) with one going inside the 20-yard line.

We will have more details on Johnston as they become available.