Steelers Place DL Chris Wormley On IR, Sign DT Jonathan Marshall Off Jets PS

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that they are placing veteran DL Chris Wormley on injured reserve and signing DT Jonathan Marshall from the Jets’ practice squad.

We have signed DT Jonathan Marshall to the 53-man roster off the N.Y. Jets practice squad and placed DL Chris Wormley on the Reserve/Injured list. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2022

Wormley, 29, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick last year in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

Wormley is in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2022, Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, and a recovery.