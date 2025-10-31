Steelers Place DT Daniel Ekuale On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers placed DT Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve.

Rapoport notes that Pittsburgh is also officially placing S DeShon Elliott on injured reserve.

Ekuale suffered a torn ACL during their recent loss to the Packers, landing awkwardly on his leg before going down and holding his knee.

Ekuale, 31, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Ekuale re-signed to a futures deal with Cleveland the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts and quickly caught on with the Jaguars.

From there, the Patriots signed Ekuale to their practice squad where he spent time on and off the active roster throughout the 2021 season. He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season and later agreed to a two-year $3.4 million deal.

The Steelers signed Ekuale to a contract this past March.

In 2025, Ekuale appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded six tackles and a pass defense.