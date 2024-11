Steelers Placing CB C.J. Henderson On IR

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are placing CB C.J. Henderson on injured reserve.

Additionally, Pittsburgh is signing RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.

Henderson, 26, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

However, the Jaguars traded him to the Panthers in September of his second season and Carolina declined his fifth-year option last offseason. He signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but didn’t make the team coming out of the preseason.

Henderson signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in late September 2024.

In 2023, Henderson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.