Steelers Placing G Max Scharping On IR, Elevating RB Trey Sermon

Per Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers are placing G Max Scharping on injured reserve due to a torn ACL.
The team is also elevating RB Trey Sermon for their Week 3 matchup.
Scharping, 29, was drafted by the Texans in the second round out of Northern Illinois in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $5 million rookie deal that included $2.9 million guaranteed when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.
He was claimed by the Bengals and finished out the remainder of his deal. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.
Scharping played out his deal with Cincinnati and signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2024. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and landed with Washington. After a stint on Washington’s practice squad, he was signed away by the Steelers to their active roster.
Pittsburgh brought Scharping back on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.
In 2024, Scharping appeared in two games for the Steelers with no starts.
