Steelers Placing OT Troy Fautanu On IR

Jonathan Jones reports that Steelers OT Troy Fautanu is being placed on injured reserve after he hurt his knee during practice on Friday.

He is currently undergoing further evaluation at this time to determine the extent of the injury and will miss at least the next four games after registering his first career start last week.

Fautanu, 23, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned the Morris Trophy in 2023 for being voted the best offensive lineman in the conference. He also received second-team All-Pac12 honors in 2022 and first-team honors in 2023. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 20 overall pick signed a four-year, $14,767,731 contract that includes a $7,560,168 signing bonus and will carry a $2,685,042 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

For his college career, Fautanu appeared in 40 games and started 28 times at offensive tackle.

In 2024, Fautanu has appeared in one game for the Steelers and made one start at tackle.

We will have more details on Fautanu as they become available.