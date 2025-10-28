Steelers Placing S DeShon Elliott On Injured Reserve

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers are placing S DeShon Elliott on injured reserve following his serious knee injury.

Rapoport notes that this comes as a corresponding move to acquiring S Kyle Dugger from the Patriots on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Jeremy Fowler reported Elliott is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Fowler added that Elliott’s ACL is intact, which is good news, but he’s a long shot to return at any point in the rest of the year.

Elliott, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract and signed with the Lions in 2022.

Elliott signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins and played out that contract before agreeing to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers in 2024. He signed another two-year extension with Pittsburgh after just one year, this time with a total value of $12 million.

In 2025, Elliott has appeared in five games for the Steelers and recorded 38 total tackles, a sack, two passes defended and an interception.