Steelers Placing Three On COVID List, Including LB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday that they have placed LB Joe Schobert, DL Chris Wormley, and DL Daniel Archibong on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars back in March of 2020 before later being traded to the Steelers.

In 2021, Schobert has appeared in 15 games for the Steelers, recording 108 tackles and one interception.

