Steelers Plan To Interview Saints QB Coach Scott Tolzien For OC Role

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have notified the Saints that they plan to interview QB coach Scott Tolzien for their OC opening on new HC Mike McCarthy’s staff.

It’s worth noting Tolzien played under McCarthy in Green Bay from 2013 to 2015. Tolzien would be the most recent Pittsburgh hire to have Packers’ ties to McCarthy, as DC Patrick Graham and OL coach James Campen both worked in Green Bay with the veteran coach.

Tolzien, 38, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2011. The Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the 49ers.

From there, Tolzien played for the Packers and Colts before deciding to retire following the 2018 season.

Tolzien spent a year at Wisconsin as a coaching analyst before joining the Cowboys’ staff as an assistant coach in 2020. He was promoted to the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2023 where he served for two seasons when the team opted against renewing his contract following the promotion of OC Brian Schottenheimer to HC.

The Saints hired Tolzien as their QB coach ahead of the 2025 season on HC Kellen Moore’s staff.

For his career, Tolzien appeared in 10 games and completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards, two touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown.