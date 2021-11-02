Steelers Promote OLB Taco Charlton, Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Steelers announced they have signed OLB Taco Charlton from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have made the following roster moves:

• Added LB Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster

• Signed K Josh Lambo & DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad

Pittsburgh also signed K Josh Lambo and DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad and released DL Chris Slayton to make room.

Lambo, 30, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2015. He spent just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed him to a contract during the 2017 season. Lambo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $15.5 million and $6.5 million in full guarantees.

Jacksonville released Lambo earlier this season.

In 2021, Lambo has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and converted no field goals in three attempts and 5 of 7 extra points.

Charlton, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. Dallas made the decision to waive him in September of last year and was claimed by Miami shortly after.

Charlton was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.02 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.83 million in 2020 when he was waived. The Chiefs later signed him to a contract last May and brought him back on another one-year deal this offseason.

Kansas City released Taco Charlton coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Charlton appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.