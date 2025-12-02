Steelers Promoting CB Asante Samuel Jr. To Active Roster

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are promoting CB Asante Samuel Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster.

It’s worth noting Pittsburgh mutually parted ways with CB Darius Slay after making him a healthy scratch in Week 13.

Samuel Jr., 26, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel Jr. played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He signed with the Steelers’ practice squad at the end of November 2025.

In 2025, Samuel has appeared in one game for the Steelers and recorded three total tackles.