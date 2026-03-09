Steelers Re-Sign CB Asante Samuel Jr To One-Year Deal

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers are re-signing CB Asante Samuel Jr to a one-year contract worth $4 million for the 2026 season.

Samuel worked his way back from a neck injury that required surgery last year and ultimately delayed him signing with a team until midseason.

Samuel Jr, 26, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel Jr. played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He signed with the Steelers’ practice squad at the end of November 2025 before being added to their active roster.

In 2025, Samuel appeared in six game for the Steelers and recorded 10 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.