Steelers Re-Sign RFA LB Marcus Allen

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that LB Marcus Allen has signed his one-year restricted tender for the 2022 season.

Allen, 25 is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.75 million contract with the Steelers, but was waived at the start of the 2019 season.

From there, Allen returned to the Steelers’ practice squad before being called up towards the end of the 2019 season. He played out the 2021 season under an exclusive rights tender.

In 2021, Allen appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 10 tackles and no interceptions.