Steelers Re-Sign WR Quez Watkins To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Quez Watkins to their practice squad. 

Here’s the Steelers’ updated practice squad:

  1. CB Anthony Averett
  2. DB Zyon Gilbert
  3. DB Thomas Graham Jr.
  4. DL Jacob Slade
  5. FB Jack Colletto
  6. LB Marcus Haynes
  7. RB Jonathan Ward
  8. TE Rodney Williams
  9. OL Doug Nester
  10. WR Brandon Johnson
  11. OL John Leglue
  12. LB Devin Harper
  13. LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
  14. RB Boston Scott
  15. WR Ben Skowronek
  16. WR Quez Watkins 

Watkins, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal this past April before waiving him coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.

