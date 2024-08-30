Steelers Re-Sign WR Quez Watkins To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Quez Watkins to their practice squad.

Here’s the Steelers’ updated practice squad:

CB Anthony Averett DB Zyon Gilbert DB Thomas Graham Jr. DL Jacob Slade FB Jack Colletto LB Marcus Haynes RB Jonathan Ward TE Rodney Williams OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji RB Boston Scott WR Ben Skowronek WR Quez Watkins

Watkins, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal this past April before waiving him coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.