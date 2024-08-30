Steelers Re-Sign WR Quez Watkins To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Quez Watkins to their practice squad.
Here’s the Steelers’ updated practice squad:
- CB Anthony Averett
- DB Zyon Gilbert
- DB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DL Jacob Slade
- FB Jack Colletto
- LB Marcus Haynes
- RB Jonathan Ward
- TE Rodney Williams
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL John Leglue
- LB Devin Harper
- LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
- RB Boston Scott
- WR Ben Skowronek
- WR Quez Watkins
Watkins, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.
The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal this past April before waiving him coming out of the preseason.
In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!