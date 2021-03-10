Steelers Re-Sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have re-signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to a one-year deal.

McCloud has carved out a niche as a return man and occasional gadget player on offense.

He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason

McCloud, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off of waivers soon after before waiving him in October. McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

In 2020, McCloud appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and caught 20 passes for 77 yards while rushing four times for 65 yards. He also totaled 646 kick return yards and 298 punt return yards.