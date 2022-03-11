Steelers Re-Signing DB Miles Killebrew To Two-Year, $4M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are re-signing DB Miles Killebrew to a two-year, $4 million deal.

Killebrew, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before electing to re-sign with Detroit in 2020 on a one-year, $2 million contract.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2021, Killebrew appeared in all 17 games and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions.