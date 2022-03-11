Steelers Re-Signing DB Miles Killebrew To Two-Year, $4M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are re-signing DB Miles Killebrew to a two-year, $4 million deal.
Killebrew, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before electing to re-sign with Detroit in 2020 on a one-year, $2 million contract.
The Steelers signed him to a one-year contract last offseason.
In 2021, Killebrew appeared in all 17 games and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!