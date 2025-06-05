Steelers Release DB Joshuah Bledsoe

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have released DB Joshuah Bledsoe.

Pittsburgh needed the roster spot after they signed DB Quindell Johnson.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Bears.

Chicago cut Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2024 and re-signed him briefly to the practice squad before cutting him again. Johnson returned to the Rams and spent the year on the taxi squad.

The 49ers signed Johnson to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded three total tackles and one interception.