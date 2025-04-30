Steelers Release LB Thomas Rush

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they officially released LB Thomas Rush on Wednesday.
Rush, 25, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota in 2023. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.
The Titans waived him, once again, coming out of last year’s preseason. Pittsburgh signed him to a futures deal in January.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
During his college career, Rush appeared in 59 games and recorded 86 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
