Steelers Releasing LB Malik Harrison

Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are releasing LB Malik Harrison.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Harrison was owed $4.75 million in 2026.

Harrison, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020 out of Ohio State.

He signed a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Harrison played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Ravens for 2024. From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

In 2025, Harrison appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles.