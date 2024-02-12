Steelers Releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky

Mike Garafolo reports that the Steelers and QB Mitchell Trubisky have decided to mutually part ways as they revamp their quarterback room ahead of next season.

Garafolo adds that Trubisky had two years left on his deal, with $5.25 million due this upcoming season.

Trubisky, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract and he then signed a two-year deal with the Steelers.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Trubisky will free up $4,613,334 of available cap space while creating $2,943,332 in dead money.

In 2023, Trubisky appeared in five games for the Steelers and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 632 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

We will have more on Trubisky as it becomes available.