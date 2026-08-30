Steelers Releasing Veteran DL Dean Lowry

The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing veteran DL Dean Lowry on Sunday as they cut their roster down to the 53-player limit, according to Jeremy Fowler.
Lowry, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.
The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in 2023. Minnesota cut him loose the following offseason, and he caught on with the Steelers to a two-year, $5 million deal.
Pittsburgh re-signed Lowry to a new deal this past May.
In 2024, Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded five tackles, one sack and one pass defense.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!