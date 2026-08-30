Steelers Releasing Veteran LB Elandon Roberts

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers are releasing veteran LB Elandon Roberts on Sunday as they work to get down to the 53-man limit.

Roberts, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $2,440,356 rookie contract and entered the open market as an unrestricted free agent, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

He re-signed with the Dolphins once again in 2021 and 2022 on consecutive one-year deals. From there, the Steelers added Roberts on a two-year contract for the 2023 season.

Roberts signed a one-year deal last off-season with the Raiders. The Steelers brought him back this offseason.

In 2025, Roberts appeared in 17 games for the Raiders, making 16 starts. He recorded 90 tackles, six tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.