Steelers Request Interview With Chargers DC Jesse Minter

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have requested an interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter for their head coaching vacancy.

Minter has gotten a request from all nine teams with a vacancy this year and seems like he’ll be in high demand.

Here’s where Pittsburgh’s coaching search stands so far:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.