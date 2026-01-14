Steelers Request Interview With Vikings DC Brian Flores

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers have requested permission to interview Vikings DC Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy.

This was one of the first connections made when it was revealed former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin would be stepping down. Tomlin hired Flores as a LB coach when it looked like the league might be blackballing Flores for his lawsuit for racial discrimination against the NFL and four teams.

Flores is also garnering significant interest from other teams for head coaching and defensive coordinator vacancies, though the Vikings hope to bring him back if it’s in the latter capacity.

Here’s where Pittsburgh’s coaching search stands so far:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ coaching search as the news is available.