Will Howard Will Compete For Steelers’ Starting Job If Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Return

Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned despite previous reports that he was traveling to Pittsburgh last weekend with the expectation that he would sign.

Per Jason La Canfora, Rodgers has not given the staff or front office any indication that he’s playing in 2026, but the Steelers have basically been keeping a roster spot open and planning on him being the starter this year.

However, La Canfora mentions the team remains excited about second-year QB Will Howard’s continued development, including new HC Mike McCarthy.

Should Rodgers not return, Pittsburgh will go forward with a QB battle between Howard and Mason Rudolph. La Canfora says Howard will have a “very real chance” to compete for the starting job if Rodgers doesn’t return, and mentioned Pittsburgh is not pursuing another veteran at the position via free agency or a trade.

The Steelers did use a third-round pick on QB Drew Allar this year, but La Canfora mentions the team doesn’t think he’ll be starting quality until 2027 and beyond.

Howard, 24, was a four-star recruit out of West Chester, Pennsylvania, in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Kansas State and enrolled in February 2020.

After four years with Kansas State, Howard entered the transfer portal as a four-star prospect and committed to Ohio State, where he spent the 2024 season and led the Buckeyes to a National Championship.

The Steelers selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $4.4481 million, including a $248,100 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Howard appeared in 50 games over five seasons and completed 63.8 percent of passes for 9,796 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He also rushed 331 times for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns.