Steelers Requesting HC Interview With Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers are requesting an interview with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their HC opening.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Steelers’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Evero, 45, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2025, the Panthers’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 15 in points per game, No. 20 in passing defense, and No. 15 in rushing defense.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ coaching search as the news is available.