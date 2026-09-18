Steelers Rule Out CB Joey Porter Jr. For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially ruled out CB Joey Porter Jr. for Week 2, per Brooke Pryor.

Pittsburgh lists Porter with a back injury, along with a non-injury-related designation. This marks the second straight game Porter has missed.

Last week, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that Porter was unlikely to play in Week 1 because of his injury, but added that a trade remains a possible outcome for the Steelers and Porter, who aren’t close to a long-term deal. Pittsburgh doesn’t negotiate contracts in season.

Schefter and Rapoport wrote Porter is open to playing elsewhere, and an early-season trade is a possible resolution. Not only that, but they added Pittsburgh has been open to listening to trade offers for their dissatisfied top cover corner.

However, there have been no serious trade talks given the Steelers’ asking price of a premium pick, potentially a first-rounder, to move Porter.

The Steelers did finally make an offer to Porter, but the two sides have fundamental disagreements about how he should be valued that seem unlikely to be resolved.

We took a look at three potential trade suitors for Porter in recent weeks.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.