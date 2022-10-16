Steelers Rule Out QB Kenny Pickett With Concussion

According to Albert Breer, the Steelers have ruled QB Kenny Pickett out for the remainder of the game against the Buccaneers due to a concussion.

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky took over for the team once again at quarterback.

Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his five-year college career, Pickett completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 12,303 yards to go with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 2022, Pickett has appeared in three games for the Steelers and thrown for 447 yards to go with one touchdown and four interceptions.

We will have more news on Pickett as it becomes available.