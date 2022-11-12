Steelers Rule Out S Minkah Fitzpatrick Due To Appendicitis

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers will be without S Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sunday due to appendicitis.

It can be assumed that Fitzpatrick will need to undergo an appendectomy in order for his appendix to be removed.

Fitzpatrick, 25, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick has appeared in seven games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

We will have more news on Fitzpatrick as it becomes available.