Steelers S DeShon Elliott Appears To Have Avoided Major Knee Injury

According to Jordan Schultz, Steelers S DeShon Elliott has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is expected to only miss a few weeks.

Schultz says right now the goal is for Elliott to be back in Week 4 against the Vikings, which would mean two games missed and no stint on injured reserve.

It’s a great outcome all things considered for the Steelers, as they were already thin at safety and losing Elliott for the year would have been a big blow to the defense.

Elliott, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract and signed with the Lions in 2022.

Elliott signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins and played out that contract before agreeing to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers in 2024. He signed another two-year extension with Pittsburgh after just one year, this time with a total value of $12 million.

In 2024, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and made 14 starts for them while recording 108 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and six pass defenses.

In 2025, Elliott has appeared in one game for the Steelers and recorded six total tackles.