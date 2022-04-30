Steelers Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts following the draft.
The full list includes:
- Offensive tackle Jake Dixon – Duquesne
- Running back Mataeo Durant – Duke
- Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter – Michigan
- Outside linebacker Tyree Johnson – Texas A&M
- Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry – Auburn
- Guard Chris Owens – Alabama
- Cornerback Chris Steele – Southern California
- Offensive tackle Jordan Tucker – North Carolina
- Running back Jaylen Warren – Oklahoma State
- Cornerback Bryce Watts – UMass
Warren, 23, was a one-year starter at Oklahoma State. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2021.
During his college career at Utah State and Oklahoma State, Warren rushed for 2,037 yards on 407 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 45 receptions for 440 yards receiving and 19 total touchdowns over the course of 29 games.
