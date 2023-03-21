Steelers Sign CB James Pierre

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB James Pierre to a one-year contract.

Pierre, 26, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. He finished out the final year of his three-year, $2,285,000 contract.

Pierre was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Pierre appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 25 tackles, an interception and four pass defenses.