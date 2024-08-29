Steelers Sign Eight To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have added eight players to the practice squad in the first round of signings.

Steelers Logo 

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB Anthony Averett
  2. DB Zyon Gilbert
  3. DB Thomas Graham Jr.
  4. DL Jacob Slade
  5. FB Jack Colletto
  6. LB Marcus Haynes
  7. RB Jonathan Ward
  8. TE Rodney Williams

Averett, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a one-year contract.

Averett was placed on injured reserve and San Francisco then opted to release him. He had a brief stint on the Lions practice squad. The Steelers signed Averett to a contract this summer. 

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.

