Steelers Sign Eight To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have added eight players to the practice squad in the first round of signings.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DB Anthony Averett DB Zyon Gilbert DB Thomas Graham Jr. DL Jacob Slade FB Jack Colletto LB Marcus Haynes RB Jonathan Ward TE Rodney Williams

Averett, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a one-year contract.

Averett was placed on injured reserve and San Francisco then opted to release him. He had a brief stint on the Lions practice squad. The Steelers signed Averett to a contract this summer.

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.