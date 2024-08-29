Steelers Sign Eight To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have added eight players to the practice squad in the first round of signings.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Anthony Averett
- DB Zyon Gilbert
- DB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DL Jacob Slade
- FB Jack Colletto
- LB Marcus Haynes
- RB Jonathan Ward
- TE Rodney Williams
Averett, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.
He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a one-year contract.
Averett was placed on injured reserve and San Francisco then opted to release him. He had a brief stint on the Lions practice squad. The Steelers signed Averett to a contract this summer.
In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.
