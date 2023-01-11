Steelers Sign Four Players To Futures Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed four more players to futures deals, including WR Dez Fitzpatrick, and DBs Madre Harper, Kenny Robinson, and Chris Wilcox.

We have signed four players to Reserve/Future contracts. @BordasLaw https://t.co/j7ZAbLm5EK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2023

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Fitzpatrick, 25, was picked at No. 109 overall out of Louisville by the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

He bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad over the last two years.

For his career, Fitzpatrick has appeared in five games and recorded five receptions for 49 yards (9.8 YPC) and one touchdown.