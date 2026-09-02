Steelers Sign S Bishop Fitzgerald To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed S Bishop Fitzgerald to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Lew Nichols
- RB Travis Homer
- WR Brandon Smith
- WR Max Hurleman
- TE Lake McRee
- OL Doug Nester
- OL Steven Jones
- DL Esezi Otomewo
- DL Kyler Baugh
- DB Sebastian Castro
- DB Doneiko Slaughter
- LB Jacoby Windmon
- DE Julius Welschof
- WR Brandon Johnson
- DB Car’lin Vigers
- OLB Bradyn Swinson
- S Bishop Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald, 23, was a one-year starter at USC. He transferred to the Trojans after spending two years at NC State and two years at Coffeyville. He earned Consensus All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.
He initially signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
During his college career at USC and NC State, Fitzgerald appeared in 36 games and recorded 148 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, 10 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.
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