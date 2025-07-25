Steelers Sign S Chuck Clark

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed S Chuck Clark to a contract on Friday.

Clark dealt with injuries last season and was twice placed on the Jets’ injured reserve, finishing the year on IR.

Clark, 30, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023. New York acquired him from Baltimore in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and brought him back on a new deal.

In 2024, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Jets, recording 69 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections.