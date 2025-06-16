Steelers Sign S DeShon Elliott To Two-Year Extension

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers and S DeShon Elliott have agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.5 million extension.

According to Pelissero, Elliott receives $9.21 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

Gerry Dulac confirms the news and mentions that Elliott still had one year remaining on his contract so this is a three-year, $15.5 million deal from Pittsburgh.

Elliott, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract and signed with the Lions in 2022.

Elliott signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins and played out that contract before agreeing to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers in 2024.

In 2024, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and made 14 starts for them while recording 108 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and six pass defenses.