Steelers Sign S Eric Rowe To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed S Eric Rowe to the practice squad.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Jacob Slade
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Johnson
- LB Devin Harper
- WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
- WR Quez Watkins
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- CB D’Shawn Jamison
- OLB Eku Leota
- DB Zyon Gilbert (Injured)
- NT Breiden Fehoko
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
- OT Dylan Cook
- DT Domenique Davis
- TE Matt Sokol
- WR Jamal Agnew
- S Eric Rowe
Rowe, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.
Rowe made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. He later joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $18 million extension with $7 million guaranteed in 2019.
He joined the Panthers last offseason but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad. Carolina opted to move on from Rowe and he signed with the Steelers practice squad.
In 2023, Rowe appeared in three games for the Steelers, recording 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
