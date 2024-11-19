Steelers Sign S Eric Rowe To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed S Eric Rowe to the practice squad.

We have signed S Eric Rowe to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/jUTpPg7PYV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 19, 2024

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DL Jacob Slade OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson LB Devin Harper WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) CB D’Shawn Jamison OLB Eku Leota DB Zyon Gilbert (Injured) NT Breiden Fehoko RB Aaron Shampklin LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji OT Dylan Cook DT Domenique Davis TE Matt Sokol WR Jamal Agnew S Eric Rowe

Rowe, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.

Rowe made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. He later joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $18 million extension with $7 million guaranteed in 2019.

He joined the Panthers last offseason but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad. Carolina opted to move on from Rowe and he signed with the Steelers practice squad.

In 2023, Rowe appeared in three games for the Steelers, recording 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.