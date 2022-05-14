Steelers Sign Three Draft Picks

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday that they have signed three more of their 2022 draft picks, including TE/FB Connor Heyward, Mark Robinson, and QB Chris Oladokun.

The following is a list of Steelers draft picks who have signed, as well as those who remain unsigned:

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Kenny Pickett QB  
2 George Pickens WR Signed
3 DeMarvin Leal DE  
4 Calvin Austin WR  
6 Connor Heyward FB Signed
7 Mark Robinson LB Signed
7 Chris Oladokun QB Signed

 

Heyward, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Steelers out of Michigan State. He is the brother of current Steelers DL Cameron Heyward and the son of the late Craig Heyward, a former NFL fullback.

He is signing a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,815,224 and includes a signing bonus of $155,224.

During his five years with the Spartans, Heyward rushed 211 times for 825 yards (3.9 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 96 passes for 711 yards (7.4 YPC) and six touchdowns.

